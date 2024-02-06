Kerala to open doors to foreign, private varsities

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: In a major policy shift in the higher education sector, the LDF government has announced in the budget that it will examine opportunities for establishing foreign university campuses in the state. Finance Minister KN Balagopal said the foreign university campuses will come up in accordance with the new regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and there would be no compromise on the principles of ‘transparency and equality’.

Notably, the CPM and the SFI had been fiercely resisting reforms including entry of global and private players in the sector. In 2016, former diplomat and the then vice-chairman of the Kerala State Higher Education Council T P Sreenivasan was attacked by the student outfit on the sidelines of a Global Education Meet. The meet was aimed at expansion of international cooperation in the state’s higher education sector.

The government’s change of policy came after the UGC recently brought out regulations to establish a robust framework for the entry and operation of foreign higher educational institutions in the country.This was in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that envisioned the facilitation of top global universities to operate in India.

Also, new higher education institutions having international standards will be established in partnership with reputed national and international institutions. A higher education investment policy is on the cards that would include special incentives and packages to attract investments for establishing such institutions. “Components such as single window clearance for all required recognition, relaxation in stamp duty / transfer duty/registration charges, subsidised rates for water and electricity, tax relaxation and investment subsidy on capital will be part of this investment policy,” Balagopal said.

In the run up to the formulation of the education investment policy, a task force of academic experts, that also includes expatriates, will be formed. Four regional conclaves will be held in Europe, USA, Gulf countries and Singapore during May-June 2024. This will be followed by a ‘Higher Education Transformation Initiative-Global Conclave’ in August 2024.

Fin Min chooses Preamble ‘cover’

It’s not the first time that the cover of the Kerala budget document has grabbed attention for its unique and poignant portrayal of a political message. Taking a cue from his predecessor Thomas Isaac who used to adorn his budget documents with unconventional cover images like a painting depicting Gandhi assassination or a students’ painting to highlight a gender budget, K N Balagopal sent out a sharp political message with the budget cover. In what could be a symbolic response to the Centre’s disinclination towards fiscal federalism, he chose the Preamble of the Indian Constitution as the budget cover

HIGHER EDUCATION

Total outlay - Rs 456.71 cr