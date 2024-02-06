Load off: Tax on tourist buses with national permit lowered in Kerala

KOCHI: In what can be termed a major relief for interstate tourist-bus operators in the state, the budget has proposed a cut in taxes on buses with all-India tourist permits (AITPs).

Currently, vehicles that should be registered in Kerala at times end up being registered in states such as Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, where taxes are relatively lower. This trend impacts Kerala’s revenue generation, in terms of loss of both registration tax and fitness test fees.

Finance Minister KN Balagopal proposed the move after noting that the number of tourist buses with national permit registered in the state is very low. “They take advantage of the new rules regarding tourist permits implemented by the central government and regularly ply in the state. This causes a tax loss and a loss in registration fees and fitness test fees. Therefore, to facilitate the registration of such vehicles in Kerala itself, the tax on all-India tourist permit buses has been decreased...,” Balagopal said in the budget speech.