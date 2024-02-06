Maruti Suzuki ordered to refund car's price as airbag did not deploy during accident

MALAPPURAM: A consumer panel in Kerala has ordered automobile giant Maruti Suzuki India Limited to refund the price of a car they sold to a customer as its airbag did not deploy during an accident three years ago.

The Malappuram District Consumer Commission issued the order based on a complaint filed by Mohammed Musliar, a native of Indianoor in this northern district.

As per the complaint, the car in which the complainant travelled met with an accident on June 30, 2021, and the man suffered critical injuries as the vehicle was severely damaged in the mishap, an official statement said here quoting the commission on Tuesday.