More elderly care homes hailed in Kerala

KOCHI: Experts have hailed the setting up more care centres with private participation to address issues faced by state’s ageing population. However, they opined that systems like Pakal Veedu under LSG institutions should also be strengthened.

“It is a futuristic decision. At a time when youngsters are moving abroad, having more care homes is the need of the hour,” said B R Brahmaputran, CEO of Alive Livespaces,Thiruvananthapuram.

Biju Mathew, Kerala head of Helpage India, said more was needed. “Not everyone can afford care homes. To help elderly from lower class and lower middle class, we need to strengthen initiatives like Pakal Veedu, palliative care and elderly self-help groups,” he said.

The experts said developing Kerala as a care hub can boost its economy. Kerala has the potential and resources to care for its elderly population. However, revisions in regulations and policies are important, they said.

Ageing Kerala