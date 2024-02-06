‘Plan B’ is part of a novel strategy for growth: Kerala Finance Minister KN Balagopal

Kerala’s response to the ‘financial discrimination’ of the central government is no longer confined to criticisms or demonstrations. The 2024-25 budget presented by KN Balagopal hints at the future course of action, if the Centre does not change its stance. In a freewheeling chat with MS Vidyanandan, the finance minister talks about what’s in store

The budget talks of ‘Plan B’ if the Centre continues its ‘neglect’ of Kerala. Can you explain?

I stated the discrimination over the sharing of resources from the central pool. The proposed Plan B is not a political move but an economic strategy to overcome the financial crisis. The idea is to explore the potential of private investments for development and economic growth. There were some important announcements related to private investments in the budget. Kerala will be forced to adopt Plan B if the central government remains adamant.

Are you certain that Plan B will work?

We have no other option but to adopt novel strategies. If the Union government continues on its stand, the potential of private investment will have to be explored further. We have to ensure that development programmes are carried on at current pace.