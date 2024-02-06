Proposal for 1st joint venture Safari Park in Kannur’s Taliparamba

KOCHI: The budget has proposed to establish the first joint venture Safari Park at Nadukani in Taliparamba, Kannur.

The government has identified 300 acres of land for the park, which will include a museum, zoo and biodiversity park. It will be developed as a joint venture of public, cooperative and private sectors.

As per the initial estimate, an investment of Rs 300 crore will be required for the project. the park is expected to become a prime tourist destination in the Malabar. An amount of Rs 2 crore has been earmarked for initial expenses.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said the park was not an initiative of the forest department. “The department has proposed to establish a Tiger Safari Park with an area of 120 hectares at Muthukad in Peruvannamuzhi range of Kozhikode forest division,” he said.

“I think it is a proposal from the tourism department. There is no legal hurdle in establishing a safari park in private sector. We have to get clearance from the Central Zoo Authority. Currently, we are in the process of of preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for establishing the tiger safari park at Peruvannamuzhi,” said chief wildlife warden D Jayaprasad.

