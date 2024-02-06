Sandalwood as tree crop, the new lure for Kerala farmers

KOCHI: In a departure from the rigid regulations on the cultivation and sale of sandalwood, the forest department has proposed to promote the cultivation of sandalwood as a tree crop. “The proposal is part of the new Forest Bill under consideration of the law department. Considering the high demand for sandalwood, we have decided to promote its cultivation which will bring more revenue to the farmers,” said Forest Minister AK Saseendran.

“Timely changes will be made in the acts and rules to promote sandalwood cultivation. All forest timber depots in the state will function as sandalwood collection centres. Sandalwood trees cut down from private land can be sold to the forest department. A revolving fund will be formed for providing 50% of the value of sandalwood assessed by the government in advance to the owners,” said Finance Minister K N Balagopal during the budget presentation.

“Sandalwood can be cultivated anywhere except wet areas. As per the 2012 regulation, the sandalwood tree should have at least 50cm girth.That was because we were selling only sandal oil. Now we sell both oil and softwood. The heartwood fetches Rs 15,000 per kg while the softwood is sold for Rs 1,000 per kg. A 30-year-old sandal tree may fetch between Rs 2-3 lakh,” said Marayur DFO M G Vinodkumar.

According to him, farmers in Kerala have been planting around 50,000 sandalwood saplings per year for around 10 years.

“A farmer may get Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 through the sale of latex from a rubber tree during the tapping period of 30 years. However, a 30-year-old sandal tree can fetch Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh. Many farmers in Kottayam have extensively planted sandal trees during the past few years. The forest department should relax the restrictions on the sale of sandalwood,” said farmer George Kulangara.

Sandalwood cultivation

Marayur sandalwood reserve

Area: 1,460 hectares

No of sandalwood trees: 57,000

Price of sandalwood

Heartwood: Rs 15,000/kg

Softwood: Rs 1,000/ kg

78,000 kg of sandalwood is produced in state a year

Rs 60 cr is the revenue from the sale of sandalwood