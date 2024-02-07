Kerala: 69-year-old cancer patient dies by suicide as PF money kept on hold for nine years

KOCHI: A retired employee of Apollo Tyres committed suicide by consuming poison at the Provident Fund (PF) Office at Kaloor in Kochi after his PF amount was kept on hold for the past nine years.

The deceased, Sivaraman, 69, a native of Perambra, near Chalakuddy in Thrissur, who was a throat cancer patient.

Sivaraman retired from Apollo Tyres nine years back. After his retirement, he submitted documents related to PF at its office in Kaloor. However, the paper was not cleared due to various technical issues. Sivaraman frequently visited the PF office raising his issue but no resolution could be reached. Recently, he was told to submit his school leaving certificate as proof of releasing Rs 80,000 in his PF account.

Sivaraman completed his school education in the early 1960s and the certificate was not in the school records. But the PF employees insisted on the school leaving certificate.