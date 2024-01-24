Kerala: Father of bedridden woman ends life over non-release of pension

KOZHIKODE : Pushed into financial crisis due to the government’s delay in releasing his and his bedridden daughter’s pensions allegedly drove a stroke survivor to suicide at Chakkittapara on Tuesday afternoon.

V Joseph, 77, was found hanging in his home by neighbours. His family alleged Joseph ended his life after he did not get the pension amount for several months despite filing several complaints.

Joseph had filed complaints with ministers, district collector and panchayat authorities seeking speedy release of the pension amounts. A week ago, he wrote to the Chakkittapara panchayat secretary threatening to die by suicide at the local body’s office if the official did not take necessary action within 15 days.

“Joseph has three daughters, two of whom are married while the eldest is differently-abled and bedridden. He was himself struggling from physical issues after suffering from a stroke several years ago,” said Jaison K, Joseph’s neighbour.

Jaison said after his wife’s death, Joseph had sent his ailing daughter to an orphanage near the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The two pensions were the lone source of his income, Jaison said. Joseph last received his daughter’s disability pension in August 2023. His own pension amount was also not released for the past few months.

Ancy, Joseph’s second daughter, said he was in financial crisis owing to the delay in getting the pension. She alleged he ended his life owing to non-release of the amount.

In his letter to the panchayat secretary, Joseph had said: “My eldest daughter is bedridden. There is none to help us. I myself walk with the help of a stick. We live on the pension allowed for disabled persons received from the panchayat. It’s been months since I got our pension. I have been living after borrowing money from many people, and now it has become unmanageable. So, within 15 days, mine and my daughter’s pension arrears should be sanctioned. I inform the panchayat secretary that I will call journalists and news channels, and have decided to commit suicide in the panchayat office, if the pension is not sanctioned.”

The panchayat officials termed his death unfortunate, but denied allegations of inaction.

“The incident is unfortunate. Joseph had been facing several health issues and was having family troubles. His death was not just due to non-payment of pension; he had previously exhibited suicidal tendencies. The panchayat has been taking necessary steps on his pension requests, but it was delayed due to issues in the documentation process,” said Chakkittapara panchayat president K Sunil.