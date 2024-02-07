CPM opposed foreign university move in Kerala assembly a decade ago

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s move to explore the scope for setting up foreign universities in the state is in stark contrast with the CPM position a decade ago.

Senior CPM leader and then education minister in the VS government, MA Baby, had told the Legislative Assembly in 2010 that the state would not support entry of foreign universities into the country.

C Raveendranath, who raised the issue in the assembly on July 27, 2010, was highly critical of the-then UPA government at the Centre for its move to allow foreign universities in the country. Terming it part of a colonial hangover, the CPM leader alleged the move was part of blatant commercialisation of education.