CPM opposed foreign university move in Kerala assembly a decade ago

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s move to explore the scope for setting up foreign universities in the state is in stark contrast with the CPM position a decade ago.
Senior CPM leader and then education minister in the VS government, MA Baby, had told the Legislative Assembly in 2010 that the state would not support entry of foreign universities into the country.
C Raveendranath, who raised the issue in the assembly on July 27, 2010, was highly critical of the-then UPA government at the Centre for its move to allow foreign universities in the country. Terming it part of a colonial hangover, the CPM leader alleged the move was part of blatant commercialisation of education.
Bab was of the view that the Union government’s decision was part of approaching education as a commercial commodity. Indian universities will be more suited to ensure education based on the country’s rich culture, within our constitutional framework, was how he chose to put it.
“Opening India’s doors to foreign universities would not be conducive to the growth of Indian universities and higher education in the country. The state government has informed the Union government about its difference of opinion in the matter,” goes the reply by Baby. Interestingly, Raveendranath also asked another question whether he agrees with the opinion that if foreign universities set up campuses in India, students going abroad for studies would opt to continue their studies here. To which, Baby said that he doesn’t subscribe to such an argument.
On Monday, Finance Minister K N Balagopal announced the proposal to explore the scope of setting up foreign university campuses in the state in accordance with the UGC guidelines.