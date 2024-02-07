ISIS operative from Palakkad found guilty of plotting suicide attack in Kerala

KOCHI: A Palakkad native has been found guilty of plotting a suicide attack in Kerala in 2016 by a NIA court in Kochi.

The accused Riyas Aboobacker (34) was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 as part of the probe against 14 persons from Kasaragod district who joined Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) in 2016.

He was found guilty under IPC section 120 (b) for conspiracy, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) section 30 for having membership of a terrorist organisation and section 39 for giving support to terrorist organisations.