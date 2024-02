THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A regular scuba diving expedition off Varkala has turned out to be a thrilling and memorable experience for a group of divers. Little did they expect that their marine exploration trip would lead them to the discovery of a shipwreck.

The mystery shipwreck discovered 10km offshore of Nedunganda Beach, located between Varkala and Anchuthengu, is expected to transform Varkala into a sought-after international destination for scuba diving. Efforts are on to unravel the history of the sunken-wrecked ship, which is lying 45m deep in the sea.

Multiple assumptions are making the rounds about the story of the sunken ship. Some believe it could be a British cargo ship that was torpedoed by Japanese submarines during World War II. Another assumption is that it is the wreckage of a Dutch ship that was sunk centuries ago.