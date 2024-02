KOCHI: It is only the first week of February, but Kerala is reeling under a scorching sun. With meteorologists finding no possibility of rain for the next couple of weeks, Kerala is bracing for the hottest summer in a decade. Meanwhile, power consumption has started soaring, forcing the KSEB to purchase an additional 9 million units (MU) per day from the real-time market at a high rate.

The state recorded a departure of 1.5 -3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperature during the past week. The scorching sun coupled with high humidity has left Kerala sweating. On Tuesday, Kannur recorded the highest temperature of 37.9 degrees Celsius followed by Thiruvananthapuram city with 36.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather experts attributed the unusual rise in temperature to El Nino, which is at its peak. (El Nino is a climate pattern that leads to unusual warming of Ocean waters which can impact atmospheric temperature. As the warm ocean releases excess heat into the atmosphere, the temperature rises). “The temperature has been hovering above normal, but we can’t say it is an indicator of a scorching summer,” said IMD senior scientist V K Mini.