Kerala minister backs SFI concerns on foreign universities, clarifies budget isn't policy announcement

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has justified the CPM student outfit SFI's fierce opposition to the budget proposal of exploring the possibility of allowing foreign universities in the state. The Minister reiterated the budgetary proposal was not a policy announcement and that many aspects needed to be examined before allowing entry to overseas universities.

"As a student outfit, it's the responsibility of SFI to voice their concerns and to ensure that the those concerns are addressed," Bindu told reporters here on Wednesday.

The SFI had on Tuesday put the government in a tight spot by declaring that there was no need for foreign universities in the state. The student outfit decalared its stance after Finance Minister KN Balagopal announced in the budget that the government will examine opportunities to establish foreign university campuses in the state.