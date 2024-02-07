Lok Sabha polls: Left to field more youth, women in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confident after back-to-back assembly election wins, the Left front this time around is likely to break the pattern of fielding sitting MPs or MLAs in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

Even though winnability would be the prime criterion, the CPM plans to give opportunities to DYFI leaders and women, in addition to a few senior leaders. Currently, the Left front has two sitting MPs - A M Ariff (Alappuzha) and Thomas Chazhikkadan (Kottayam).

The names of senior CPM leaders including Kadakampally Surendran, Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja, A K Balan and A Vijayaraghavan have been doing the rounds. The names of DYFI leaders P P Divya and V Vaseef are also under consideration. Though Kasaragod leader V P P Mustafa’s name had earlier cropped up in the media, it’s no longer active. Though no final decision has been taken, CPM is most likely to give Ariff another term. On the other hand, the CPI which will contest from four seats has begun discussions on candidates. Names of V S Sunil Kumar and youth leader C A Arun Kumar have almost been finalised.