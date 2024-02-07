Lok Sabha polls: Left to field more youth, women in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Confident after back-to-back assembly election wins, the Left front this time around is likely to break the pattern of fielding sitting MPs or MLAs in the coming Lok Sabha polls.
Even though winnability would be the prime criterion, the CPM plans to give opportunities to DYFI leaders and women, in addition to a few senior leaders. Currently, the Left front has two sitting MPs - A M Ariff (Alappuzha) and Thomas Chazhikkadan (Kottayam).
The names of senior CPM leaders including Kadakampally Surendran, Thomas Isaac, K K Shailaja, A K Balan and A Vijayaraghavan have been doing the rounds. The names of DYFI leaders P P Divya and V Vaseef are also under consideration. Though Kasaragod leader V P P Mustafa’s name had earlier cropped up in the media, it’s no longer active. Though no final decision has been taken, CPM is most likely to give Ariff another term. On the other hand, the CPI which will contest from four seats has begun discussions on candidates. Names of V S Sunil Kumar and youth leader C A Arun Kumar have almost been finalised.
There are reports the party may choose to field national leader Annie Raja and former state secretary Pannian Raveendran too. The state council meeting next week is likely to give a clear picture of candidates.
Names of Chazhikkadan and party chief Jose K Mani too are doing the rounds, as the Kerala Congress (Mani) candidate is likely to contest from Kottayam. Curiously the names of current ministers in the Pinarayi cabinet such as CPM’s K Radhakrishnan and CPI’s G R Anil are also among the names being discussed.
“As far as the CPM is considered, the pattern of zeroing in on MLAs is unlikely to be followed this time around. Since the party needs to win maximum seats from Kerala, this time the Left may not opt for many independent candidates. While DYFI and ex-DYFI leaders in addition to women candidates will be given priority, some seniors are also being considered,” said a CPM state leader. The party state committee on February 11 is expected to initiate discussions on candidates.
Pushed to the wall after the Sabarimala fiasco and coupled with the Rahul Gandhi factor in the 2019 elections, the LDF had gone for all familiar faces last time. The Left contingent had six sitting MPs, six sitting MLAs, in addition to two ex-MPs and two CPM district secretaries. Yet it ended up cutting a sorry figure, winning just one seat - Alappuzha.
In the 2014 polls, the Left front had fielded two sitting MPs and two MLAs, including heavyweight CPM leader M A Baby and Mathew T Thomas of JDS. In 2009, the list of Left candidates comprised seven sitting MPs, including Francis George of Kerala Congress. Curiously, this time around Francis George is being considered by the Kerala Congress PJ Joseph faction as the UDF candidate from Kottayam.
