Net loss of public sector enterprises rises by Rs 53 crore in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The net loss of public sector enterprises under the state government increased by Rs 53 crore in 2022-23. The net profit of all the state-level public enterprises (SLPEs) taken together increased to Rs 4,811.73 crore, a rise of 1.10% from the previous year’s Rs 4,758.98 crore, according to the annual report of the Bureau of Public Enterprises.

The number of profit-making enterprises was 57 against the previous year’s 58. Together, the SLPEs contributed Rs 16,863.94 crore to the state exchequer by way of taxes and duties, an increase of 26.23% from the previous year. There was a 7.76% increase in the contribution to the central exchequer, Rs 970.54 crore.

The state government gave Rs 1,444.75 crore for 22 enterprises in the form of subsidies and grants. The Union government spent Rs 1,936.20 crore for seven enterprises.

The accumulated loss at the end of the year 2022-23 amounted to Rs 54,475.39 crore as compared to the previous year’s Rs 42,930.35 crore. The net worth of all enterprises taken together was negative Rs 33,243.55 crore, a 15.05% erosion from the previous year.