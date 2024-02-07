PSC candidate flees from exam hall in Kerala, fraud suspected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an incident that has raised suspicion of exam fraud, a man who appeared for a Public Service Commission (PSC) exam at a school in Poojappura in Kerala fled during the verification of the documents.
The incident occurred on Wednesday morning at Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial Girls HSS when the exam for Last Grade Servant for Universities was about to commence.
When the invigilator was conducting the verification procedure by matching the identity cards of the candidates and their hall tickets, one of the candidates allegedly got up and ran out of the exam hall.
The PSC officials suspect that the person could have appeared on behalf of the real candidate and fled the class room during the verification out of the fear of getting caught.
The Poojappura police said they will register a case after getting a written complaint from the PSC.