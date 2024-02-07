Time for retirement age rethink?

KOCHI: Kerala encounters a distinctive challenge, marked by the nation’s highest life expectancy coupled with the lowest retirement age of 56. Furthermore, this relatively small state grapples with the highest unemployment rate.

A paper titled ‘Retirement Age for Government Employees in Kerala: Time for Reconsideration?’ — presented by Joemet Jose and T V Sekher — reveals the average age of individuals joining government service in 2014 was 33 years. This leaves only 23 years of effective service before their retirement. Consequently, it results in a pension liability that extends beyond the actual period of service.

The research suggests it is highly probable many employees will be entitled to more years of pension than the years of service they provided. Additionally, the reduced number of years in service will make it tough for new entrants under the contributory system to financially prepare for their extended retirement life.

Renowned economist K P Kannan had earlier told TNIE that the retirement age should be raised by another four years, considering most people live up to 90.