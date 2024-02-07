Youth organisations in Kerala against raising age cap, say job opportunities scarce

Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil said increasing retirement age will have far reaching consequences in Kerala society.

“Kerala is witnessing demographic changes, given the rise in the number of elderly persons and the overseas migration of youngsters. They are moving out of the state because they don’t get good jobs here. Age revision and the subsequent dearth of opportunities would worsen the situation,” Mamkootathil said.

He said the number of new appointments in the government sector has already dropped. The number of new recruitments through the PSC has stayed low despite a large number of retirements in recent years. “For the cash-strapped government, a raise in retirement age will be a relief. But the future of youths cannot be sacrificed for that,” Mamkootathil said.

The Yuva Morcha too wants the government to continue the status quo. “Kerala cannot follow the model of the Union government or other states on this issue. There are about 50 lakh unemployed youth in the state. Unlike other states, opportunities in the private sector are very low in Kerala. A raise in retirement age would be thoroughly unfair to the youngsters,” said Yuva Morcha state president C R Praphul Krishnan.

He alleged illegal appointments were on the rise under the LDF government. “The number of appointments by PSC has been low in recent years. Backdoor appointments are on the rise. People owing allegiance to the ruling parties are given backdoor appointments. They are hired on a temporary basis and later made permanent,” he said.