CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate National Waterway Project on Feb 20

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the first phase of the National Waterway Project and the lift bridge at Karikkakom, built at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore, on the Karikkakom temple premises on February 20 at 5.30 pm.

Meanwhile, Public Works Minister Mohamed Riyas will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the Pettah-Anayara-Oruvathilkotta model road model road, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 45 crore, on February 15.

These decisions were taken in a high-level meeting on the development of the infrastructure projects in Kazhakootam assembly constituency held at Anayara Bhajanamadam Hall on Wednesday. MLA Kadakampally Surendran led the meeting. Kadakampally ward councillor Gopakumar presided over. Karikkakom ward councillor D G Kumaran, Anamugam ward councillor Ajith Kumar, Kattayikonam ward councillor Ramesan, and corporation standing committee chairman Medayil Vikraman took part in the meeting.