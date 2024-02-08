Elite unit of 'Cyber Commandos' to aid Kerala police’s war on cybercrimes

KOCHI: Kerala is set to get its own unit of elite cyber warriors to clamp down on cybercrimes and related dangers, which are becoming increasingly complex and threatening.

As many as 20 SIs have been selected from across Kerala to be part of the ‘Cyber Commando’ unit, which will be trained by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ‘Cyber Commandos’ will be taught to handle the Dark Web, malware, network security, cryptocurrency, cyber security, open source intelligence, cyber forensics and other cybercrimes.

Top officials told TNIE that the Cyber Commando unit will add teeth to the Kerala Police’s attempt to raise a strong group of cyber warriors. The police are already training 120 personnel in detecting, investigating and neutralising cyber threats.

The training of Cyber Commandos is yet to commence, said Kerala Cyber Operations SP Hari Shankar. “We have selected 20 SIs, and they will be trained by the Centre. They will be able to act as regular software engineers or hackers. The trained personnel will be deployed at the state police headquarters and district police HQs to handle cyber threats and related probe,” Hari said.

As per the MHA’s letter to state police chiefs issued last October, the idea of Cyber Commandos was mooted at the conference of DGPs held in January last year.

At the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended establishing a special wing of suitably-trained cyber commandos to counter cybersecurity threats, defend IT networks, conduct the investigation and handle cyber security requirements of the police and government organisations.

The state police are currently training 120 personnel in cyber security and investigation.

The training was provided through organisations like Data Security Council of India (DSCI), Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (ICCCC), National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO), BSNL and Cusat.

“This unit is similar to Cyber Commando. The training will wrap up by March-April after which a unit will be deployed at the state police HQ and district police HQs,” Hari said.

Considering the alarming rise in cybercrimes, the police are planning to have at least three police personnel in each station who can handle such cases.

As part of it, 860 police personnel, including 360 officers, have been imparted training. While 25 cops were trained in the Dark Web, 75 were trained in cybersecurity. Fifty cops were trained to handle cryptocurrency cases.

Last year, Kerala witnessed over a four-fold hike in cybercrimes than earlier. The Kerala Police website said 3,155 cybercrime cases were registered in 2023. The number was 773 in 2022, 626 in 2021 and 426 in 2020.

Prepping to strike