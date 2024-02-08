PC George’s Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party to merge with BJP on February 13

KOTTAYAM : The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party, led by PC George, will officially merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a merger meeting scheduled to take place in Thiruvananthapuram on February 13. The event will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to George, all 112 state committee members of Kerala Janapaksham will become BJP members at this meeting. George also stated that Kerala Janapaksham has been officially dissolved and reported to the Election Commission of India.

“I will work for the BJP as a full-time member, with the objective of strengthening the fight against corruption. The decision to join the BJP was wholeheartedly welcomed by all party members, including former members who had abstained from active politics,” he said.

The BJP will likely nominate George as their candidate for the Pathanamthitta constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

However, George refrained from commenting on this matter.

“The decision of whether I will contest from the Pathanamthitta Parliament constituency lies with the BJP. As an ordinary worker, I will accept any decision made by the party. However, I believe the BJP can secure a victory from Pathanamthitta this time,” he said.

George added that he would attend the Kerala Pada Yathra led by BJP state president K Surendran when it arrives in Kottayam district next week.