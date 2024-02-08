Promo event of Bharat Rice held in Thrissur

THRISSUR: A day after the launch of Bharat Rice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) on Wednesday sold the rice packets in Thrissur as a promotional campaign.

The rice, which is expected to bring in influential change in the market, has been introduced at a time when the Centre is facing Opposition backlash for the rising inflation. The Union government has already launched Bharat Wheat and Dal at subsidised rates. The rice will be retailed at Rs 29 per kg.

Rajan C K, regional manager, NCCF, said, “The distribution of Bharat Rice has been entrusted to the National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar. The rice will only be available for sale in a week. however, we wanted to do a launch promotion and hence sold some packets off.”