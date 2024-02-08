Vandana murder case: Father of victim to appeal against Kerala HC order

KOTTAYAM: KG Mohandas, father of Dr Vandana Das who was tragically killed while on duty at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara, said he would file an appeal with the Kerala High Court division bench against the single bench’s decision to dismiss his petition for a CBI inquiry into his daughter’s death.

Speaking to the media at his residence in Kaduthuruthy, Mohandas expressed his confusion as to why the government was opposing a CBI investigation into the incident.

He firmly believes that since the murder occurred in the presence of the police, an investigation by the police themselves would not reveal the truth.