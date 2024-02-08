Vandana murder case: Father of victim to appeal against Kerala HC order

KOTTAYAM: KG Mohandas, father of Dr Vandana Das who was tragically killed while on duty at the Government Taluk Hospital in Kottarakkara, said he would file an appeal with the Kerala High Court division bench against the single bench’s decision to dismiss his petition for a CBI inquiry into his daughter’s death.
Speaking to the media at his residence in Kaduthuruthy, Mohandas expressed his confusion as to why the government was opposing a CBI investigation into the incident.
He firmly believes that since the murder occurred in the presence of the police, an investigation by the police themselves would not reveal the truth.
According to Mohandas, the police have manipulated the events of that day, altering the First Investigation Statement (FIS) and presenting a revised version to the court. To shed light on these matters and gain clarity, he believes an external agency should conduct the investigation.
Furthermore, Mohandas revealed that his daughter was denied medical treatment for four-and-a-half-hours after being stabbed by the culprit. “The postmortem report indicates that she sustained 21 stab wounds. Shockingly, the doctors present at the time refused to provide even first aid to my injured daughter. Only the home guard was injured in the attack, while the rest of the police force fled the scene, failing to take any action,” he said.
