With eight overseas plays, International Theatre Festival of Kerala begins on Feb 9

THRISSUR: If the slogan and the theme – ‘Sing we must, in these gloomy times too’ and ‘Ensemble, peace and confidence’ – are anything to go by, the plays selected for the International Theatre Festival of Kerala (ITFoK) are set to provide Keralites a delightful fare.

The 14th edition of the unique festival for plays organised by the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, scheduled to begin on Friday, showcases eight overseas plays and 15 Indian plays, including in Malayalam.

“The selection was a tedious task as the Akademi received 200 entries for international and national plays and 58 for Malayalam. However, the selection was made to bring the best of what we have. Moreover, the plays, including ‘Saudagar’ directed by Benzy Kaul and ‘Ubu Roi’ directed by Deepan Sivaraman, will be a tribute to Bertolt Brecht, on his 125th birth anniversary,” festival director B Ananthakrishnan, theatre critic and Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University vice-chancellor told, TNIE.

Unlike the previous year, the organisers have chosen to have a festival director instead of a curatorial team. Ananthakrishnan said the plays selected include those focusing on dance and bodily movements, solo performances, and materiality.

“Puppetry is something which has been influential in the field of theatre globally, and hence, that too was included,” he said. He cited financial constraints as the main reason for the reduction of overseas plays, from 10 last year to eight this time.

“When the world stares at uncertainty with war cries all over, the plays will remind society of the need to stand united and defend. The plays ‘Alle Armi’ from Italy and ‘How to Make a Revolution’ from Palestine uphold the resistance against such inhuman treatments for power,” said Akademi secretary Karivellur Murali.

The plays will be staged at six venues – Thoppil Bhasi Black Box, K T Mohammed Theatre (Regional Theatre), Actor Murali Theatre, Town Hall, School of Drama Campus and Palace Ground.

Musical performances will be held at the KTM Front Yard. Discussions and interactive sessions have been scheduled at Ramanilayam. The topics include ‘Changing Paradigms in Text and Performance of Malayalam Theatre’, ‘Changing Gender Equations in Contemporary Indian Theatre’ and ‘Theatre and Democracy’.

International Plays

Apatridas (Stateless) -Portuguese

Le Fou -Tuisia

Montrash - Bangladesh

Alle Armi - Italy

Stuporosa - Italy

How to Make a Revolution - Palestine

Fuego Rojo - Chile

Johnny Got His Gun - Finland

National Plays