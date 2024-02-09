7 priests ordained as ‘rambans’ in Jacobite Syrian Church

KOTTAYAM: In a solemn ceremony marked by prayers and chants, Jacobite Church officially ordained seven priests as ‘rambans’ (individuals who lead a monastic lifestyle) at the Thoothutty Mor Gregorian Centre in Kottayam on Thursday.

Mor Ignatius Aphrem II, the Patriarch of Antioch and head of the universal Syrian Orthodox Church, presided over the event as the main celebrant. Additionally, several metropolitans from the Church joined as co-celebrants to mark the significant event.

The priests who were ordained as rambans were Fr George Vayiliparampil, Fr Kuriakose Kollannoor, Fr Joshi Vettikattil, Fr Kurian Puthiyapurayat, Fr Kuriakos John Parayankuzhiyil, Fr Matthew John Pokathayil and Fr Varghese Kuttipuzhayil.