Abigail abduction: Crime Branch submits 1,000-page chargesheet against three

Moreover, the accused deliberately targeted rural areas for abduction to evade surveillance cameras and conducted multiple visits to the site before the crime.

The accused fabricated three fake registration plates. Subsequently, they destroyed the number plates and disposed them of near Kulathupuzha after the abduction. Additionally, the child’s school bag and books were burned by the accused.

Abigail was abducted in front of her home in Oyoor, Kollam district, around 4.30 pm on November 27 while she was going to a tuition centre with her brother.

The following day at 1 pm, the accused abandoned the girl on a bench at the Kollam Ashram grounds and fled from the place. Subsequently, the accused were taken into custody from Puliyara, Tamil Nadu, on December 1. Their arrest was formally recorded the following day after interrogation at the Adoor AR camp.