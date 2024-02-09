Centre waging a war; protest has unified opposition, says Kejriwal

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Firing warning shots across BJP’s bows, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said as the wheels of time keep turning those in opposition will sit in government and those now calling the shots will warm the opposition benches.

Speaking at a protest event organised by the Kerala government at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Thursday, he indicated that half of the states are ruled by opposition parties. “Yet the central government is waging a war against these states. Is it because they do not consider the people of these states as citizens?” he asked.

“People have elected these governments. How then can the central government not allow these parties to rule the respective states? Are West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala not part of India? Through this protest Pinarayi has unified the opposition,” he said.

“Apart from the intervention of governors and lieutenant governors, the Enforcement Directorate is being employed to intimidate opposition leaders and disrupt state governments not ruled by the BJP,” he added.