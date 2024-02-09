Congress national leaders to light up ‘Samaragni’, launch of rally today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Thirteen leaders of the Congress from other states are scheduled to add might to the statewide rally, Samaragni, led by state president K Sudhakaran and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, during its course spread over 20 days.

While Samaragni will be launched by national general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal at the municipal ground in Kasaragod on Friday, the state leadership has decided to invite either Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge or general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for the valedictory programme scheduled to be held at the Putharikandam ground in Thiruvananthapuram on February 29, a senior leader told TNIE.

According to Congress leaders, the rally aims to expose the anti-people policies of the state and central governments before the public. More than 30 mega meetings are planned to be held as part of Samaragni. Besides the grand finale in Thiruvananthapuram, large events will be held at the Kozhikode beach, Marine Drive in Kochi, and the Thekkinkad Maidan.

The national leaders who will likely attend Samaragni at various points are Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (Kannur), Karnataka Chief Minister Siddharamaiah (Kozhikode), Jignesh Mevani (Kalpetta), Salman Khurshid (Malappuram), Sachin Pilot (Palakkad), Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (Thrissur), P Chidambaram (Ernakulam), Telangana Women and Child Welfare Minister Anasooya Seethakka (Thodupuzha), Karnataka Energy Minister K J George (Kottayam), Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy (Alappuzha), former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan (Pathanamthitta), and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Kollam), besides Kharge or Priyanka.