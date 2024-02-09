Doubling work: Services of five trains to be regulated in Tirunelveli-Melappalayam section

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : A total of five train services will be regulated in the next 11 days due to rail doubling work in the Tirunelveli-Melappalayam section.

Train No. 16792 Palakkad-Tirunelveli Palaruvi Express, leaving Palakkad, will be partially cancelled between Kollam and Tirunelveli on February 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19. The train will be shortterminated in Kollam.

Train No. 16791 Tirunelveli-Palakkad Palaruvi Express, leaving Tirunelveli, will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Kollam on February 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and 20.

The train will depart from Kollam at its scheduled departure time of 4.50am on February 16, 17, 18, 19, 20 and 21. Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, leaving Guruvayur, on February 19 will be diverted to run via Thrissur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai and Chennai Beach.

Train No. 22627 Tiruchchirappalli-Thiruvananthapuram Superfast Express will be partially cancelled between Tirunelveli-Thiruvananthapuram on February 11,12,13,14,15 and 16. The same train will be partially cancelled between Kovilpatti and Thiruvananthapuram on February 17, 18, 19 and 20.

Train No. 22628 Thiruvananthapuram-Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Express will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram-Tirunelveli on February 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, and 16. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram-Kovilpatti on February 17, 18, 19 and 20.