Kerala: Food safety raid to continue, state’s 1,600 establishments face action

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Food Safety Department has suspended the operations of over 1,600 establishments following a statewide inspection. These outlets were allegedly found operating without licence or registration. As many as 1,000 outlets had taken only registration but not licence.

The Food Safety Officers issued notices to the owners of these outlets, directing them to take licences. The officers inspected over 13,000 shops as part of Operation FoSCoS. Health Minister Veena George said the drive would continue in the coming days.

According to Section 31 of the Food Safety and Quality Act 2006, all food entrepreneurs are required to obtain a Food Safety Licence (FSSAI Licence). However, the licence checks have been tightened in the wake of many establishments functioning only by acquiring registration instead of a licence.

Production, storage, distribution, marketing, export and import of food items without licence/registration is an offense punishable with a fine of up to `10 lakh under the Food Safety Act.