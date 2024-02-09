Kerala Mahila Morcha members warn couples on beach

KOZHIKODE : With less than a week remaining for Valentine’s Day, the Mahila Morcha workers have come out against couples with an odd protest.

In what can be called a clear case of moral policing, around 15 BJP workers under the leadership of the West Hill area committee on Thursday staged protest with broomsticks on Kondad beach in Kozhikode against young men and women, asking them to leave the area. BJP area general secretary Malini Santhosh inaugurated the protest.

The protesters alleged that immoral activities were on the rise in the beach area and the police were doing nothing to prevent it. The Vellayil police reached the spot at the time of the protest. “Around 15 women protested and returned. No case has been registered as there were no law and order issues. Besides, no one came up with a complaint against those who protested,” said a police official. The protestors said they would continue the broomstick protest on Friday to warn the youths.

C P Sulaiman, Thoppayil division councillor, said that the local residents have been complaining about immoral activities being carried out by youths, however, the opposition parties are politicising the issue.

“Beaches are open for all, and we can’t restrict adults from visiting the area. However, miscreants have been engaging in anti-social activities here, especially at night, since there are no street lights in the area. The project to install two high-mast lights along the beach is progressing under the leadership of MLA. The BJP workers are politicising the issue,” said Sulaiman.