Kerala SRTC hits lorry at Kodakara on NH: 4 injured severely

THRISSUR: Four people including the conductor of a KSRTC bus were seriously injured after the bus hit a lorry while trying to overtake it at Kodakara near Thrissur on Friday morning.



The KSRTC buses usually take the service road as they have to stop the bus at various bus stops. Since it was early morning, the Kottayam-Changanassery Superfast bus took the main highway and no one had to get down at the Kodakara bus station.

While overtaking a tourist bus, the bus hit the lorry in the front after which another lorry hit the bus from the rear end. The accident happened around 4 am.

While four persons, who were critically injured, have been admitted to the Apollo Adlux Hospital near Angamaly, another eight persons were admitted to hospitals at Kodakara and Chalakkudy.



"Four people who were sitting in the left front side of the bus were badly injured. Koratty police and fire force arrived at the spot while local people also joined them in the rescue operation. The bus had about 40 passengers of which five more suffered minor injuries," said a local person named Faizal.