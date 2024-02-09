Kochi Metro phase II gets a big push with Rs 239-crore budget allocation

KOCHI: Construction of the much-anticipated phase II of Kochi Metro, named the ‘Pink Line’, is likely to gather pace with the state government’s Rs 239-crore budget allocation. The budget document spells out that the government intends to implement the phase, which is estimated to cost Rs 1,957 crore, with external loan assistance.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) sources said construction of the phase II viaduct is expected to start soon. The tender proceedings are progressing and work on the viaduct will start soon, after finalising the bids, KMRL officials told TNIE.

“We initiated the tender proceedings last December Work on the stations has already started. Construction of the viaduct will be started after evaluation and finalisation of the tender,” an official said.

Work on the Kinfra station has also begun. “Construction of the entry and exit of two stations is in progress. Piling work for the Kinfra station has also started,” the official added.

Construction work was expected to start in December. However, procedures for getting approvals and concurrence resulted in a delay.

Of the Rs 1,957-crore project cost, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank will provide Rs 1,016 crore, with the Centre and state governments contributing Rs 338.75 crore and Rs 55.18 crore respectively.

The phase has been named Pink Line to emphasise women’s safety. It is an 11.3km-long elevated line with 11 stations, namely: JLN Stadium, Palarivattom Junction, Palarivattom Bypass, Chembumukku, Vazhakkala, Padamugal, Kakkanad Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, Kinfra, Infopark1/Smart City 1 and Infopark2/Smart City 2. The project is expected to be completed by 2028.