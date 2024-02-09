Lakshadweep welcomes tourism push, but seeks people-centric approach

KERALA: Lakshadweep islands have been in the news since Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in January in an attempt to promote the archipelago as the next big tourism destination in the country. The subsequent diplomatic row between India and the Maldives further propelled the move.

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioning Lakshadweep in her recent interim budget, tourism in the isles has received another boost. Indeed, the islands with their exotic beaches of myriad shades of blue, coconut palm-fringed shores and treasure trove of marine life are sure to capture attention. But while social media is abuzz with Lakshadweep hashtags, experts are wary of the move as an increased tourist inflow would prove disastrous to the ecologically fragile islands. Amid all this, what do the islanders have to say? TNIE attempts to decipher the current mood and state of affairs in the archipelago.

Abdul Salam, a tour operator from Agatti, said while tourism prospects should be explored widely, the interests and well-being of the local people, along with the preservation of the ecosystem, must be given priority. “None of us are against promoting tourism. It will open up employment opportunities for islanders, who mainly depend on fishing. However, the development should be people-centric. The administration has given Tata Group the go-ahead to build two lagoon villas on Suheli and Kadmat islands. Construction of the buildings, with 110 rooms, on the islands will require piling, and that too on the lagoons. It will result in an ecological disaster and impact the biodiversity. The glistening lagoons and coral atolls will deplete, the fish resources will decline, and the beauty of Lakshadweep will be lost. If development does not take into account the fragile ecosystem, it will only spell doom for us,” said Salam, a former Air India crew member.

Local investors are being sidelined to make way for big corporates, Salam said. “If the government’s focus is islanders’ welfare, then why isn’t the administration allowing local occupants to establish high-end resorts here? People have been co-existing with the marine life for so long and know how to promote tourism without disturbing the islands. Yet, we don’t have an upper hand in the sector,” he said.

According to another stakeholder, the government handles tourism on Bangaram islands and mainlanders don’t require a police clearance certificate (PCC) to visit there. “However, for us to bring in tourists to the islands, we have to go through endless formalities. We can only bring visitors as ‘sponsors’ and not as tour operators. We cannot even register our resorts as business entities. Many of us have approached the administration seeking sanction to establish our own plush villas, but we have always been denied permission. On the other hand, authorities are allowing private investors from outside to invest here. Moreover, the big hotel chains would only prefer mainlanders who are skilled in hospitality as employees. Islanders may end up constituting just 30% of their workforce, and that too for menial jobs. How will this improve our lives?,” he says, adding that people are in fact afraid the administration might reserve the rights for tourism activities to those chosen by the government.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal, who welcomed the Union budget, pointed out the islands have a low carrying capacity. “On the Bangaram islands, there are 200 cottages and the permissible number of people they can carry at a time is 400. Each island can only handle so much. Tourist inflows must be regulated,” he added.

The islands can be reached via ships or by air from Kochi. The only airstrip in Lakshadweep is in Agatti island, which is serviced by Alliance Air with a daily 70-seater flight. The airline has reportedly launched additional flights due to a surge in demand. “SpiceJet has also announced plans to launch services to the islands, potentially doubling daily tourist arrivals. These tourists come here for a minimum four-day stay and the island cannot hold that many people at a time,” said an airport official on condition of anonymity.

The islanders also fear the impact on waste management, availability of clean drinking water, and privacy. Recent attempts to relax alcohol restrictions sparked protests, highlighting the need for sensitive development.

“The inhabitants of the islands, a majority of whom are Muslims, lead a peaceful life. Like two sides to a coin, tourism has its pros and cons. A boost in tourism will indeed help generate more employment for youngsters here. But our cultural heritage must be protected,” said Rashida (name changed), a resident of Agatti.

Marine force demands reinstatement

Agatti: In May 2021, the administration disbanded the Lakshadweep Marine Wildlife Protection Watchers and Anti-Poaching Camps and laid off around 200 employees. The young residents, picked following a strenuous selection process, were successful in thwarting several smuggling attempts of the precious sea cucumbers, worth crores. They were fired without proper communication and benefits. The islanders say it is another attempt by the administration to keep natives away from government jobs. “In June 2021, we were all told the camps will be temporarily disengaged for three months owing to the monsoon,” says Imaduddeen, a former team member. It’s reliably learnt that the ministry of environment, forests & climate change continued to sanction funds for the project, which the administration utilised for other purposes.