Now higher education council moots ‘Study in Kerala’ slogan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the raging debate over the entry of foreign universities, the state’s higher education council has clarified that its focus at present is to attract maximum number of international students as part of a ‘Study in Kerala’ programme. This is in tune with the LDF government’s policy of turning the state into an international education hub.

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice-chairperson Rajan Gurukkal told TNIE that universities have been directed to come up with diverse courses that are unique to the state so as to attract foreign students who are desirous of pursuing such programmes.

“There are many short-term courses that foreign students, especially those pursuing research, will be interested in. These include courses in language, culture, and ayurveda to name a few. Universities need to come up with such courses and also ensure that examinations and result declaration are carried out in a time-bound manner,” Gurukkal said.

The senior academic said the cost effectiveness of pursuing courses in Kerala along with the state’s robust social infrastructure, landscape, climate and cultural richness would definitely be a huge draw for foreign students.

‘Transparency needed’

Accepting that the exodus of students from the state to overseas universities as a phenomenon that cannot be arrested, Gurukkal said the state’s focus would be on ensuring that students are not duped by educational consultants and substandard universities.

“Since permanent migration is the ultimate aim of majority of these students, any sort of curbs will only be counterproductive. However, we have recommended setting up of an authority that ensures transparency in overseas education sector,” he said.

Instead of a punitive approach, a positive approach would be adopted towards overseas educational consultants. They will be encouraged to make their credentials and also those of the overseas universities public for the benefit of students.

‘Row over entry of foreign varsities unwarranted’

On foreign universities, the UGC has prescribed that only those varsities that figure in the top 500 global ranks would be allowed entry into the country. Senior functionaries of the state higher education council are of the view that universities with top ranks rarely set up overseas campuses. In case low ranked, substandard foreign universities chose to enter, the UGG norm would make them ineligible. On the whole, the commotion in the state over entry of foreign universities is unwarranted, they said.