Papanasam beach at Kerala's Varkala secures spot among world’s 100 best beaches

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giving a major boost to beach tourism in Kerala, the Varkala Papanasham Beach with its fascinating stretch of cliff has been featured among the 100 best beaches in the world in the Lonely Planet’s “Best Beaches: 100 of the World’s Most Incredible Beaches” guide book.

Situated around 45 km north of the state capital and well connected with road and rail links, Varkala - a popular hangout spot for backpackers, is famed for its cliff beach, which the Geological Survey of India (GSI) has declared a geological monument.

Papanasham Beach, also known as the Varkala Beach, overlooks the Arabian Sea and is one of the favourite tourist destinations in Kerala frequented by thousands of both international and domestic tourists every year.

Another peculiarity of the beach is that it is the only place in southern Kerala where cliffs are found adjacent to the Arabian Sea.

“Featuring in the list of best beaches in the world is a remarkable recognition for the Varkala Beach. Lonely Planet travel book has a global readership among travel enthusiasts, and the recognition accorded by it will further reinforce the reputation of the beach as an attractive destination,” said Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

The minister, in a statement issued in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, said the government will also fast-track the destination development project for Varkala to turn the core site and the adjoining areas into a world-class tourism destination.

The project includes protection of the Varkala Cliff, exploring possibilities of using buggies and electric autos to gain access to the spot, enhancing infrastructure and safety measures, and sharply reducing the use of plastic and other polluting materials.

Tapping into its huge potential as a tourist destination, the department recently opened a floating bridge and a host of other adventure tourism activities at the beach last December.

Kerala Tourism will be organising the International Surfing Festival at Varkala from March 29 to 31.