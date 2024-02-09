Youth dies in accident at Kochi's Willingdon Island

KOCHI: A youth died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tanker lorry that was plying on the wrong side of the road at Willingdon Island in Kochi on Wednesday night. Harbour Police registered a case for culpable homicide against the tanker lorry driver who did not attend to the injured motorcyclist.

The deceased is Miras, 25, of Karuvelippady near Thoppumpady. The accident occurred around 11 pm, when Miras was returning home on his motorcycle.

After the collision, the truck driver stopped the vehicle a few metres ahead but fled from the place leaving the victim unattended. Passersby noticed

Miras lying injured on the road and took him to a nearby hospital where he breathed his last.

Police have identified the vehicle and attempts are being made to arrest the lorry driver. The body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination on Thursday.