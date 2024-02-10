2024 will mark end of Modi era: KC Venugopal

KASARAGOD: AICC general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal on Friday said it was ridiculous of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to release the white paper on UPA’s regime instead of one on his own rule.

Venugopal, speaking after inaugurating ‘Samaragni’, said the much-hyped Modi guarantee was actually UPA’s food safety law. “The only guarantee Modi gives is to corporates. People of the country will not believe in his guarantee,” he said.

Venugopal said 2024 will mark the end of the Narendra Modi era. “Congress will play a key role in the election, in which INDIA will win and form the government,” he said. He said the PM visited Kerala three times but did not go to Manipur even once. “Modi’s Kerala visits will not help BJP win even a single seat here. Congress will not allow it,” he said.

Targeting the chief minister, he said people of Kerala were fed up with the misgovernance of Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government. He said the CM’s anti-Centre protest was part of an understanding between CPM and BJP.