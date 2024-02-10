BJP justifies Mahila Morcha’s ‘moral policing’ on youths at Konad beach

KOZHIKODE: Putting up a brave face in the wake of widespread criticism against the moral policing carried out by its women’s arm Mahila Morcha on Konad beach, the BJP on Friday came out in support of the act, and held a meeting of the protesters at its party office in West Hill. Claiming that it was a protest staged by mothers, BJP Kozhikode district president V K Sajeevan said, “Right now, there is a campaign going on accusing the protests by mothers as moral policing.”

Justifying their action, Sajeevan said the protest by the mothers was not a violation of any law. “They were opposing the drug mafia destroying the future of children. We need not wait till the onset of adverse effects to react,” Sajeevan said. He alleged that the DYFI is supporting the drug mafia.

Meanwhile, the DYFI district leadership staged an evening dharna at Konad beach on Friday, alleging moral policing by the BJP.

On Thursday, Mahila Morcha workers under the leadership of the BJP West Hill area committee came to the Konad beach by holding broomsticks and demanded young couples to leave the area. They alleged that immoral activities and the use of drugs have increased in the area, making it difficulty for local residents to go to the beach.

The protest was inaugurated by the BJP area general secretary Malini Santhosh. Mahila Morcha workers said they did not engage in moral policing, but were only advising students and youngsters as mothers.

Meanwhile, DYFI leaders said the stand of Mahila Morcha and BJP is not compatible with a civilised society like Kerala and that “moral hooliganism” will never be allowed.

Amid allegations that Vellayil police took a passive stance while BJP workers protested at beach on Thursday, police officials said no case was registered in connection with the incident as there was no law and order issue. Also, there was no complaint against the protesters, the police said.