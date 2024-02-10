CM, CPM rattled by central probe: VD Satheesan

KASARAGOD: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who had stated in the assembly that his hands were clean, is now trying to flee from the investigation launched by central agencies, said Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan.

Speaking to reporters in Kanhangad on Friday in connection with ‘Samaragni,’ the statewide agitation organised by KPCC, he said that the CM who had earlier welcomed any investigation regarding the ‘monthly pay-off’ is now rushing to court to stop the investigation. “Why do they fear an investigation? Let the investigation take place,” said Satheesan.

“Earlier the CM said there was no weight on his wallet. Then he raised his hands in the assembly to announce that his hands were clean. Later, he said that it was with the pension amount of his wife that his daughter started the IT company.

But, when the investigation started, he forced KSIDC to file a petition in the High Court and hired an advocate from Delhi spending Rs 25 lakh to fight the case,” Satheesan said. “Besides, the CM has also asked his daughter to file a petition in Karnataka High Court to stop the investigation against her firm Exalogic. Now, the CPM and the CM are afraid of the investigation,” he said.

“If the investigation takes place, the CM too will become an accused. According to the report of the statutory board, the CM should also be interrogated. But, we don’t think it will take place. During the probe into the Life Mission corruption case, the central agency had not dared to interrogate the CM who is the chairman of the Life Mission. We will move court if the same happens in this case also,” Satheesan said.

The ‘Samaragni’ march is organised in protest against the anti-people policies of the Union and state governments. During the march, the Congress party will listen to the sorrows and problems of common people in all districts. The common people, who suffer badly, are our VIPs. We are not arranging luxurious feasts during the march. We will interact with common people who are the victims of misgovernance and try to solve their problems,” he said.

“Congress will expose the election ploy of the Union government by interlinking politics and religion to divide people. Our strong stand against communalism at the national level will be explained to the people. We will also tell people about the state government’s corruption. Our focus will be on highlighting the corruption, extravaganza and misgovernance of the state government,” he said.