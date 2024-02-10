IS man awarded 10-year rigorous jail term for plotting suicide bombing

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Kochi on Friday awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) to Palakkad native Riyas Aboobacker for plotting a suicide bombing in Kerala in 2019.

NIA judge Mini Das also slapped a fine of Rs 1.25 lakh on the 34-year-old who had faced trial in the case in which 14 persons left the country and joined Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan in 2016.

The court handed Riyas 10-year RI each under Sections 28 and 29 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and five year RI under IPC Section 120(b). The sentences will run concurrently. Since Riyas had been in judicial custody for nearly five years since May 2019, the period will be reduced from his sentence.

Riyas had maintained contact with IS members in Afghanistan and was inspired by the jihadi concept of Amal-Istishhadi (divine martyrdom). He was plotting a suicide attack at a religious place in Kerala and had tried to procure explosives before NIA nabbed him.

Riyas also started an ISIS module in the state and recruited youngsters. He followed radical speeches of Zaharan Hashim, the mastermind behind the 2019 Sri Lanka Easter bombings, and preacher Zakir Naik.

Initially, NIA had arraigned Kasaragod native Abubacker Siddique and Mohammed Faisal of Kollam as accused in the case. They later turned approvers.

In 2018, NIA court had handed Bihar native Yasmeen Mohammed Zahid, who attempted to reach Afghanistan, a seven-year jail term in the case. In 2021, Kalpetta native Nashidul Hamzafar, who was deported from Afghanistan, was awarded five years of imprisonment. Kasaragod natives who joined IS in Afghanistan were either killed or are languishing in jails there.