Kerala Congress’ ‘Samaragni’ march begins

KASARAGOD: The Samaragni Janakeeya Yatra led by Congress state president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, in protest against the anti-people policies of the Central and state governments began in Kasaragod on Friday. AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal inaugurated the protest march which will cover the entire state before concluding in Thiruvananthapuram.

In every district, the grievances of the common people who are suffering due to the ‘misrule’ of the present government will be heard. “Our guests for this event are ordinary people who are suffering from grief, misery and hardship,” said a senior leader.

The yatra will expose the Central government’s campaign of hatred aimed at making political gains by inciting the people, linking religion and politics. It will also communicate with people about the strong stand taken by the Congress against communalism. The corruption of the government will be exposed before the people.

The Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling case, Life Mission corruption, and scams related to AI camera, K FON, and medical services corporation will be highlighted during the yatra. Corruption, profligacy and mismanagement of the government will be the propaganda topics in the march.

As many as 30 mega conferences are planned as part of the yatra. Congress national leaders and UDF leaders will join these meetings across various districts. Sudhakaran and Satheesan will hold meetings with individuals facing hardships in various aspects of life. Additionally, a public forum will be arranged to hear and address their concerns.