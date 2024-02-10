Kerala HC seeks action against mahouts using bullhooks to control jumbos

KOCHI: Taking serious note of the torture of two jumbos at the elephant camp in Guruvayur, the Kerala High Court on Friday called for strict action against mahouts using bullhooks to control the animals.

Mahouts target sensitive parts of an elephant with the bullhook, also known as ankusha, inflicting pain. The court also directed the Guruvayur Devaswom to install CCTV cameras at the elephant camp to monitor activities.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam division flying squad DFO Manu Sathyan inspected the camp on Friday evening. The HC has directed the DFO to submit a report by February 13 on the abuse of the elephants.

The bench, comprising Justice Anil Narendran and Justice G Girish, also directed Thrissur social forestry range officer Renjith Kumar to file an affidavit detailing the incident.

The court took up the matter after video of mahouts torturing the elephants -- Guruvayur Krishna and Junior Kesavan -- went viral on Thursday. The court orally enquired whether the devaswom was aware of happenings at the elephant camp and about the officer responsible for monitoring its functioning.

The HC observed that evidence indicated a blatant violation of statutory provisions and court directives regarding the care of captive elephants. The special government pleader of the forest department presented two occurrence reports submitted by the Thrissur social forestry range officer on the mistreatment.