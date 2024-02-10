Meet with PM cordial, didn’t raise concerns, says Archbishop Thattil

KOCHI: Syro-Malabar Catholic Church Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. The meeting followed a set agenda, said the archbishop, who was accompanied by church representatives.

“It was a cordial meeting,” said Mar Thattil, who was meeting the PM for the first time since being elected major archbishop. “There was no mention of attacks on churches and various Christian institutions in Manipur and other parts of the country,” he said.

According to Mar Thattil, the visit was not conducive for discussions on such matters. “There were to be no discussions. And I didn’t want to create a situation where concerns are raised,” he said, adding the PM also didn’t bring up any issues.

A recent Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) meeting had discussed issues associated with Christians as a minority community in the country. “The CBCI has decided to take up the cause of the community, including attacks on institutions, with the central government. It is a body that includes all three Catholic churches, and will be the better placed to raise all issues,” said Mar Thattil.

“We have received no official information regarding the Pope’s visit to India,” the archbishop added.