Milma adds ‘Instant Pulissery’ to ‘mix’

KOCHI: Sensing the changing tastes of modern times, the Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF) launched ‘Milma Instant Pulissery Mix’ containing 100 per cent natural ingredients, on Friday.

KCMMF chairman K S Mani handed over the product’s first packet to National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) advisor Kishore M Jwala at a function held in Kochi. The mix, which is free of chemicals harmful to the human body, is priced at Rs 80 for a packet weighing 100g. Developed by the Milma’s Malabar Regional Co-operative Milk Producers’ Union (MRCMPU), the product is being marketed by KCMMF.

Mani, who is also the MRCMPU chairman, said the Pulissery mix carries the classical taste of the Kerala dish even as it caters to the interests of the new generation. “Through the‘Repositioning Milma 2023’ project, the federation has been introducing new products, which have received encouraging responses from the market. It is boosting our market expansion and product diversification,” he said.

Milma’s Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union chairman M T Jayan said the face of Milma has changed now. “We are now capable of competing with products of multinational companies,” he added.