Nothing wrong with Exalogic transactions, says CPM document to party cadres

THIRUVANANTAPURM: The CPM is attempting to arm its cadres with the party version of the controversy surrounding Exalogic Solutions Pvt Ltd, a company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter Veena T and Cochin Minerals and Rutiles Ltd (CMRL). In a document prepared by the CPM and issued for discussion at the workshops organized at assembly level, the leadership had justified the dealings of Exalogic and accused the central agencies of distorting the facts.
“Exalogic had carried out all the dealings through the bank with clear documents. However, it had been distorted. Campaigns were carried out without even hearing their side in a subject on which the company had no complaint in the first instance. The central government has taken up defaming the state government and its developmental activities as a political agenda”, the document said.
The document also accused the central government of attacking the Chief Minister in particular, apart from defaming the development activities of the government.
“Concerted efforts are being carried out to defame the CM individually by airing false stories against him by the central agencies and other similar institutions. The state government had asked the central government to inquire about the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channels to bring clarity in matters like the source of the smuggled gold and to whom it was sent. However, instead of inquiring about these they had used the case to defame the CM and the party,” the document said.
Meanwhile, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had earlier carried out inspections in CMRL and KSIDC which had shares in the former. It is also reported that SFIO had served Exalogic with summons to present some important documents.