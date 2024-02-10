Nothing wrong with Exalogic transactions, says CPM document to party cadres

The document also accused the central government of attacking the Chief Minister in particular, apart from defaming the development activities of the government.

“Concerted efforts are being carried out to defame the CM individually by airing false stories against him by the central agencies and other similar institutions. The state government had asked the central government to inquire about the gold smuggling case through diplomatic channels to bring clarity in matters like the source of the smuggled gold and to whom it was sent. However, instead of inquiring about these they had used the case to defame the CM and the party,” the document said.

Meanwhile, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) had earlier carried out inspections in CMRL and KSIDC which had shares in the former. It is also reported that SFIO had served Exalogic with summons to present some important documents.