Pathanamthitta poised for another triangular fight

KOCHI: With Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader and former MLA P C George joining the BJP, the Pathanamthitta constituency is poised for a three-way contest in the upcoming general election.

In his 33 years as legislator, George has represented Poonjar assembly seat, which comes under Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency. The BJP, which is expecting to reach out to the Christian community, will pin its hopes on his influence in Poonjar and Kanjirappally regions.

Besides George, his son Shone George, a member of the Kottayam district panchayat, and Kummanam Rajasekharan, former state president of the BJP, are being actively considered for the constituency. The name of actor Unni Mukundan also did the rounds for a while. By volunteering to lead the campaign, BJP state president K Surendran, who contested from Pathanamthitta in 2019, has made his intentions clear this time round.

PC George said he would abide by the party directive. “If I contest the Lok Sabha election, it will be from Pathanamthitta,” he added. Former finance minister and CPM central committee member T M Thomas Isaac has emerged as LDF’s leading contender for the ticket. Isaac has been participating in seminars and meetings in the constituency, further shoring up the speculation.

Additionally, the possibility of former Ranni MLA Raju Abraham being considered cannot be overlooked, given his extensive influence as a five-time legislator in the region. The LDF will look to repeat its 2021 performance, when it won all the seven assembly constituencies -- Kanjirapally, Poonjar, Tiruvalla, Ranni, Aranmula, Konni, and Adoor -- that constitute the Pathanamthitta LS constituency. Its margin in all the seven seats totalled over 73,600.