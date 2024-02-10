PSCE xam fraud: Kerala Siblings surrender

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two siblings accused of perpetrating fraud during a Public Service Commission (PSC) examination at a school in Poojappura, surrendered before Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

Melamcode natives Amaljith, 32, and Akhiljith, 29, were on the run after the police registered a case and started the probe.

The police said Amaljith, who had applied for the Last Grade Servant for Universities post, was allotted the centre at Poojappura Chinnamma Memorial Girls HSS on Wednesday.

However, he deputed his brother Akhiljith to appear on his behalf. When PSC officials came for biometric examination, the impersonator fled.