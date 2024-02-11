Ajeesh latest, wild animals claimed four lives in last 4 months in Wayanad

KOZHIKODE: With the death of Padamala native Ajeesh Joseph, 47, four people have lost their lives in wild animal attacks -- three involving elephants and one by a tiger -- in Wayanad in the last four months.

On November 4, Cholamala Kunjavaran, 58, a plantation labourer from Elimbileri was killed in an elephant attack near Meppady. On December 9, a 36-year-old dairy farmer Prajeesh died in a tiger attack in Vakeri, in the Chedalath range forest.

On January 31, Lakshmanan, 65, of Pannikkal tribal colony was found dead near Tholpetty. Lakshmanan, who worked as an estate watchman, was missing for two days. In the subsequent search, his body was found near the estate. The forest department and police later confirmed that Lakshmanan was killed by a wild elephant.

While Kerala’s forest department is blaming Karnataka’s officials for not alerting them to the presence of radio-collared elephants, Thanneer Komban and Belur Maghna, along the border, Opposition parties are intensifying their protests against the state government for the repeated wild animal attacks in Wayanad. Protesters from different political parties and farmer associations blockaded roads, the Wayanad SP’s vehicle, and the sub-collector’s office in Mananthavady.